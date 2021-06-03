 Skip to main content

Liquid Media Announces Board Member Resignation, Expiry Of CurrencyWorks Partnership
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 03, 2021 2:55pm   Comments
  • Business solutions company Liquid Media Group Ltd (NASDAQ: YVRannounced Daniel Cruz's resignation as a board member. Cruz will serve as a consultant for the company.
  • Liquid Media also disclosed the expiry of its letter of intent with CurrencyWorks Inc (OTC: CWRK) to create a multi-token IP platform, which was announced on Mar. 31.
  • Price action: YVR shares traded lower by 6.02% at $1.89, and CWRK shares traded lower by 3.23% at $1.05 on the last check Thursday.

