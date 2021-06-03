Liquid Media Announces Board Member Resignation, Expiry Of CurrencyWorks Partnership
- Business solutions company Liquid Media Group Ltd (NASDAQ: YVR) announced Daniel Cruz's resignation as a board member. Cruz will serve as a consultant for the company.
- Liquid Media also disclosed the expiry of its letter of intent with CurrencyWorks Inc (OTC: CWRK) to create a multi-token IP platform, which was announced on Mar. 31.
- Price action: YVR shares traded lower by 6.02% at $1.89, and CWRK shares traded lower by 3.23% at $1.05 on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Tech Media