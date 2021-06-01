 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Look Into Royal Caribbean's Debt

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 01, 2021 10:05am   Comments
Share:

 

Over the past three months, shares of Royal Caribbean Griup (NYSE:RCL) moved higher by 10.93%. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Royal Caribbean Gr has.

Royal Caribbean Gr's Debt

Based on Royal Caribbean Gr's balance sheet as of April 29, 2021, long-term debt is at $20.71 billion and current debt is at $458.24 million, amounting to $21.17 billion in total debt. Adjusted for $5.09 billion in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $16.08 billion.

Let's define some of the terms we used in the paragraph above. Current debt is the portion of a company's debt which is due within 1 year, while long-term debt is the portion due in more than 1 year. Cash equivalents include cash and any liquid securities with maturity periods of 90 days or less. Total debt equals current debt plus long-term debt minus cash equivalents.

Shareholders look at the debt-ratio to understand how much financial leverage a company has. Royal Caribbean Gr has $34.35 billion in total assets, therefore making the debt-ratio 0.62. As a rule of thumb, a debt-ratio more than one indicates that a considerable portion of debt is funded by assets. A higher debt-ratio can also imply that the company might be putting itself at risk for default, if interest rates were to increase. However, debt-ratios vary widely across different industries. A debt ratio of 25% might be higher for one industry and average for another.

Importance Of Debt

Besides equity, debt is an important factor in the capital structure of a company, and contributes to its growth. Due to its lower financing cost compared to equity, it becomes an attractive option for executives trying to raise capital.

Interest-payment obligations can impact the cash-flow of the company. Equity owners can keep excess profit, generated from the debt capital, when companies use the debt capital for its business operations.

Looking for stocks with low debt-to-equity ratios? Check out Benzinga Pro, a market research platform which provides investors with near-instantaneous access to dozens of stock metrics - including debt-to-equity ratio. Click here to learn more.

 

A Look Into Royal Caribbean Gr's Debt

 

 

Related Articles (RCL)

Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise Line And Carnival Soar In A Mixed Day For The Market
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Why Are Cruise Line Stocks Trading Lower Today?
Tuesday's Market Minute: Oil At 7-Week Highs
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Earnings Scheduled For April 29, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-DebtNews Intraday Update Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com