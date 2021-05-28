 Skip to main content

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 28, 2021 10:40am   Comments
Before 10 a.m. ET on Friday, 4 companies hit new 52-week lows.

Noteworthy Highlights:

  • Clorox (NYSE:CLX) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.
  • The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was 1847 Goedeker (AMEX:GOED).

Stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Friday are as follows:

  • Clorox (NYSE:CLX) shares made a new 52-week low of $175.55 on Friday. The stock was up 0.66% for the day.
  • FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.28 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.67%.
  • OneSmart Intl Edu Group (NYSE:ONE) shares were down 2.08% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.47.
  • 1847 Goedeker (AMEX:GOED) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.81. The stock traded down 69.93%.

 

Benzinga will continue to update investors on 52-week lows hit in these and other stocks. Stay tuned!

 

Posted-In: 52-Week Lows BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

