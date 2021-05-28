 Skip to main content

Nuance Swaps Equity for Long-Term Senior Convertible Debt
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 28, 2021 10:50am   Comments
  • Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ: NUANforged additional agreements with certain investors to exchange 4.2 million shares and $1.1 million in cash for $102.2 million 1% senior convertible debentures due 2035 held by the investors.
  • On May 26, Nuance inked an agreement with certain investors to exchange 14.7 million shares and $4 million in cash for $354.8 million for 1% senior convertible debentures due 2035 held by the investors. 
  • A concurrent agreement was made with certain investors to exchange 3.2 million shares and $0.5 million in cash for $64.9 million 1.50% senior convertible debentures due 2035 held by the investors.
  • Following the above swaps, Nuance holds $219.5 million in debentures outstanding.
  • NUAN's had stock gained 133% in the last year.
  • Price action: NUAN shares traded lower by 0.30% at $52.61 on the last check Friday.

