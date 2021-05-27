 Skip to main content

Canadian Solar Seeks To Raise $150M Via Secondary ATM Equity Offering
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 27, 2021 11:25am   Comments
Canadian Solar Seeks To Raise $150M Via Secondary ATM Equity Offering
  • Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ: CSIQ) filed an SEC prospectus to sell up to $150 million shares under an at-the-market (ATM) equity offering program.
  • The ATM offering proceeds will be used to execute its long-term strategic growth plans, including investing in its battery storage business and growing its storage pipeline. 
  • A portion of the proceeds might be utilized to fund strategic acquisitions, including investments to strengthen its solar power project portfolio.
  • Canadian Solar held $981.2 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2021.
  • Price action: CSIQ shares traded lower by 1.7% at $40.31 on the last check Thursday.

