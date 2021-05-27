Canadian Solar Seeks To Raise $150M Via Secondary ATM Equity Offering
- Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ: CSIQ) filed an SEC prospectus to sell up to $150 million shares under an at-the-market (ATM) equity offering program.
- The ATM offering proceeds will be used to execute its long-term strategic growth plans, including investing in its battery storage business and growing its storage pipeline.
- A portion of the proceeds might be utilized to fund strategic acquisitions, including investments to strengthen its solar power project portfolio.
- Canadian Solar held $981.2 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2021.
- Price action: CSIQ shares traded lower by 1.7% at $40.31 on the last check Thursday.
