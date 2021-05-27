 Skip to main content

Facebook Lifts Ban On Posts Alleging Pandemic Was Man-Made: WSJ
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 27, 2021 9:36am   Comments
Facebook Lifts Ban On Posts Alleging Pandemic Was Man-Made: WSJ
  • Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) has lifted the ban on posts alleging the COVID-19 virus was man-made, which has sparked a big row over the virus’s origins first detected in Wuhan, China, in Nov. 2019, the Wall Street Journal reports.
  • President Joe Biden has ordered a U.S. intelligence inquiry into the virus origins on Wednesday.
  • Earlier this month, a group of 18 prominent scientists also sought deeper investigation regarding it.
  • China has refuted the lab-leak allegations and accused the U.S. of pushing the theory.
  • China’s foreign ministry on Sunday cited a WHO-led team’s report regarding the unlikeliness of lab leak after a visit to the Wuhan Institute of Virology in February.
  • Facebook continues to update the pandemic policies based on health experts’ discussions.
  • Price action: FB shares traded higher by 0.05% at $327.81 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs Wall Street JournalNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

