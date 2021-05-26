 Skip to main content

Key Lucid Motors Updates, Including How To Watch 'The Lucid Motors Experience'
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 26, 2021 12:07pm   Comments
Lucid Motors is set to go public via the special purpose acquisition company Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV) in the second half of 2021.

What Happened: Lucid Motors announced its event "The Lucid User Experience" will be held virtually via YouTube at 1 p.m. EDT Wednesday. 

Lucid Motors provided these updates for investors as of May 11:

  • The Lucid Air Dream Edition is fully reserved. Total reservations are above 9,000.
  • The company is on track to begin production of the Lucid Air for customer deliveries in the second half of 2021.

  • 74 pre-production vehicles have been built in the manufacturing facility in Arizona.

  • Additional retail and service locations in New York, Illinois, Arizona and California are set to open over the next two months.

CCIV Price Action: Churchill Capital Corp IV traded as high as $64.86 as investors anticipated its merger announcement with Lucid Motors. Since the announcement on Feb. 22, the stock has trended lower.

At last check Wednesday, the stock was down 0.15% at $20.25. 

Photo courtesy of Lucid Motors.

