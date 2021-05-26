Key Lucid Motors Updates, Including How To Watch 'The Lucid Motors Experience'

Lucid Motors is set to go public via the special purpose acquisition company Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV) in the second half of 2021.

What Happened: Lucid Motors announced its event "The Lucid User Experience" will be held virtually via YouTube at 1 p.m. EDT Wednesday.

Impossibly intuitive, inside and out. The Lucid User Experience makes its global debut at 10 AM PDT tomorrow, exclusively on the #LucidMotors YouTube channel. Don’t miss the reveal; subscribe now. #DreamAhead https://t.co/INXZh5PtEl pic.twitter.com/kd6qWej4H7 — Lucid Motors (@LucidMotors) May 25, 2021

Lucid Motors provided these updates for investors as of May 11:

The Lucid Air Dream Edition is fully reserved. Total reservations are above 9,000.

The company is on track to begin production of the Lucid Air for customer deliveries in the second half of 2021.

74 pre-production vehicles have been built in the manufacturing facility in Arizona.

Additional retail and service locations in New York, Illinois, Arizona and California are set to open over the next two months.

CCIV Price Action: Churchill Capital Corp IV traded as high as $64.86 as investors anticipated its merger announcement with Lucid Motors. Since the announcement on Feb. 22, the stock has trended lower.

At last check Wednesday, the stock was down 0.15% at $20.25.

Photo courtesy of Lucid Motors.