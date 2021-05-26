Key Lucid Motors Updates, Including How To Watch 'The Lucid Motors Experience'
Lucid Motors is set to go public via the special purpose acquisition company Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV) in the second half of 2021.
What Happened: Lucid Motors announced its event "The Lucid User Experience" will be held virtually via YouTube at 1 p.m. EDT Wednesday.
Impossibly intuitive, inside and out. The Lucid User Experience makes its global debut at 10 AM PDT tomorrow, exclusively on the #LucidMotors YouTube channel.
Don’t miss the reveal; subscribe now. #DreamAhead https://t.co/INXZh5PtEl pic.twitter.com/kd6qWej4H7
— Lucid Motors (@LucidMotors) May 25, 2021
Lucid Motors provided these updates for investors as of May 11:
- The Lucid Air Dream Edition is fully reserved. Total reservations are above 9,000.
- The company is on track to begin production of the Lucid Air for customer deliveries in the second half of 2021.
-
74 pre-production vehicles have been built in the manufacturing facility in Arizona.
- Additional retail and service locations in New York, Illinois, Arizona and California are set to open over the next two months.
See Also: If You Invested $1,000 In The Churchill Capital IV IPO, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
CCIV Price Action: Churchill Capital Corp IV traded as high as $64.86 as investors anticipated its merger announcement with Lucid Motors. Since the announcement on Feb. 22, the stock has trended lower.
At last check Wednesday, the stock was down 0.15% at $20.25.
Photo courtesy of Lucid Motors.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: lucid motors SPACsNews Previews Events Trading Ideas