Analyzing Brookfield Renewable's Ex-Dividend Date

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEP) declared a dividend payable on June 30, 2021 to its shareholders as of May 4, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Brookfield Renewable's stock as of May 28, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Brookfield Renewable will be on May 27, 2021. The company's current dividend payout is at $0.3. That equates to a dividend yield of 3.17% at current price levels.

The Significance Of An Ex-Dividend Date

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Brookfield Renewable's Dividend Performance

Over the past year, Brookfield Renewable has experienced an overall downward trend regarding its dividend payouts and yields. Last year on May 28, 2020 the company's payout was $0.54, which has since decreased by $0.24. Similarly, Brookfield Renewable's dividend yield last year was 4.66%, which has since declined by 1.49%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

