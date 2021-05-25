LiveXLive Media's StudioOne, FICTO Ink Licensing Deal for Original Series Debut
- LiveXLive Media Inc's (NASDAQ: LIVX) original content division, StudioOne, struck a licensing deal for its original series debut in partnership with the interactive mobile streaming network platform, FICTO.
- FICTO will distribute StudioOne's first originally produced series titled Dread for Cred, inspired by Fear Factor and Double Dare. Season one of the series is set for 18 episodes. The series production work will begin in June. It will be available for viewership by 2021 fall. Social media contestants will help to drive engagement and viewership.
- The series is touted as an entertaining and slightly disturbing show rendering it ideal for Ficto's engaged mobile audience, StudioOne EVP, Andy Vick said.
- LiveXLive recently raised its FY21 revenue guidance based on core business strength.
- Price action: LIVX shares traded higher by 5.11% at $4.73 on the last check Tuesday.
