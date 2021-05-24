 Skip to main content

Peloton Interactive Announces Starting First US Factory In 2023
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 24, 2021 2:01pm   Comments
  • Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTONplans to build its first dedicated U.S. factory, Peloton Output Park, in Ohio’s Troy Township in 2023 for production ramp-up, reduction of shipping time, new market expansion, and lower price.
  • The facility will help to fast-track expansion into the European and other new markets, reduce the dominance of Asia manufacturing facilities and improve economies of scale, CEO John Foley said.
  • Peloton plans to spend $400 million building the facility. It can create around 2,000 local jobs.
  • The 1-million-square-foot factory will manufacture Peloton Bike, Bike+, and cheaper treadmill and additional products.
  • Foley expects the facility to cut production costs leading to lower Peloton prices. Local manufacturing is estimated to reduce shipping times.
  • Peloton will also continue to have Asian factories.
  • Peloton’s Precor facilities in Washington and North Carolina will start producing smaller quantities of Peloton equipment later in 2021, apart from Precor’s products.
  • The factory will also be open to the public and will have a showroom.
  • Peloton had lowered the FY21 revenue guidance to reflect the short-term impact of a treadmill recall.
  • Price action: PTON shares traded lower by 1.09% at $99.79 on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

