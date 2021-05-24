 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Looking Into Waste Management's Return On Capital Employed

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 24, 2021 11:05am   Comments
Share:

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) showed a loss in earnings since Q4, totaling $650.00 million. Sales, on the other hand, increased by 1.11% to $4.11 billion during Q1. Waste Management reached earnings of $654.00 million and sales of $4.07 billion in Q4.

What Is Return On Capital Employed?

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Waste Management's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q1, Waste Management posted an ROCE of 0.09%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

For Waste Management, the return on capital employed ratio shows the number of assets can actually help the company achieve higher returns, an important note investors will take into account when gauging the payoff from long-term financing strategies.

Q1 Earnings Recap

Waste Management reported Q1 earnings per share at $1.06/share, which beat analyst predictions of $1.01/share.

 

Related Articles (WM)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Recap: Waste Management Q1 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For April 27, 2021
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ROCENews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com