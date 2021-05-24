 Skip to main content

Shift Technologies to Raise $75M Via Institutional Debt
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 24, 2021 7:45am   Comments
  • Shift Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SFTseeks to raise $75 million from a private institutional offering of senior notes due 2026.
  • The initial purchasers of the notes have thirteen days to procure up to an additional $11.25 million notes.
  • Shift plans to forge privately negotiated capped call transactions with the initial note purchasers.
  • The offering proceeds will be utilized to pay for the capped call transactions. The remaining proceeds will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.
  • The company held $177 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2021. SFT's stock has lost 26% last year.
  • Price action: SFT shares traded lower by 2.28% at $7.30 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

