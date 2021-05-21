Twin Apex Capital Announces $7 Million Fund Earmarked for Emerging Ecosystems

Twin Apex is a boutique crypto fund formed by a savvy group of bear-tested veterans looking to make their mark on private equity. The in-house funded outfit has taken a rather avant-garde, fundamentals-first approach through full market cycles and to date, has realized phenomenal returns. Their existing portfolio includes companies like Sovryn, Terra Virtua, DAFI Protocol, Sigmadex, Finxflo, Royale Finance, Blockchain Cuties, NORD Finance, Manta Network, Konomi, Chain Guardians and APY Finance, to name a few.

“Crypto at its core is an unending flow of publicly accessible information shared globally in a 24/7 market where 10,000% returns are as common as 90% drawdowns. Even in the drought of 2018, there were market trades to be had with tokens not named Chainlink but no one believed us. Now we’ve got the X’s to prove it and money where our mouth is. Game on.”

— AD -Co-Founder- Twin Apex Capital

The internal raise was capped at $7million in order to keep the Twin Apex fund mobile; with more products being considered. Before formally banding together, Twin Apex became a known quantity to the crypto cognoscenti for securing allocations in sought-after projects. With large private equity players jockeying for allocations, Twin Apex’s reputation as an accelerator run by honorable people who live, eat and breathe crypto gained favor with top projects.

Apex’s approach — a proprietary blend of data fracking, sentiment tracking, sweat equity, and genuine passion for all things blockchain made them a standout performer, even by bullish standards. Going forward, their belief in Solana, Cardano, Avalanche and other emerging ecosystems will be where their focus lies.

“When you see a foundation of this quality being poured, naturally you want to contribute to the building. The Web3 being built, the decentralization of finance, and the supporting infrastructure are generational opportunities and the data supports this. We are doing what we know, love, and believe in.”

— AD Co-founder Twin Apex Capital

What sets Twin Apex apart from other VCs?

Twin Apex Capital offers ongoing support to its portfolio through pre-launch and beyond. Richard from Twin Apex explains:

“Unlike other VCs our team is made up of crypto veterans, crypto courses through our veins - we eat, sleep and live crypto. We understand the market and the needs of a project whether the market is bullish or bearish. Whatever the project needs, and whenever they need it, we stand shoulder to shoulder with the projects we invest in. We assist in the growth of projects beyond launch, giving them access to our immense network and partners. We tailor our support strategy project by project to ensure optimal use of our in house services, whether that be public relations, increased exposure, access to funding and key opinion leaders or social media management”

- Richard - Co-Founder Twin Apex Capital.

About Twin Apex Capital

Twin Apex is a blockchain-centric venture capital firm that provides smart money to nascent crypto assets and digital currency-related projects. Their core competency as investors remains in investing in the right people and providing the resources needed to rapidly go to market and scale. Twin Apex is constantly on the lookout for projects which are set to disrupt the blockchain sphere with unique and leading-edge technologies.