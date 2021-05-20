India's Tech Watchdog Presses for WhatsApp's Privacy Policy Withdrawal: Reuters
- India’s technology ministry is seeking a withdrawal of Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB)-owned WhatsApp’s privacy policy update, Reuters reports.
- The ministry has threatened with legal action on non-compliance under the country’s IT Act regulations and has sought a response by May 25.
- WhatsApp had previously postponed its privacy update launch following global backlash over its data-sharing practices.
- WhatsApp had refuted the breach of user privacy claims by the update.
- WhatsApp vouched for the sacrosanctity of the accounts despite the effectiveness of the update on May 15.
- Price action: FB shares traded higher by 1.56% at $318.49 on the last check Thursday.
