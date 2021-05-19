Coinbase Global Raises $1.22B Via Convertible Senior Notes In Private Institutional Offering
- Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) priced $1.25 billion aggregate principal amount of Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 in a private institutional offering to raise $1.22 billion in offering proceeds.
- The initial purchasers of the notes have a 30-day option to procure additional notes up to $187.5 million.
- The notes will accrue interest of 0.50% per year payable semi-annually in arrears.
- The notes will be redeemable after June 5, 2024, but only if the last reported sale price per share of Coinbase’s stock exceeds 130% of the conversion price for a specified period.
- The notes will be convertible based on an initial conversion rate of 2.6994 shares of Coinbase’s stock per $1,000 principal amount of notes equivalent to an initial conversion price of $370.45 per share, signifying a premium of 55% to the closing price of $239 on May 18, 2021.
- Coinbase has entered into capped call transactions with certain financial institutions to offset the potential stock dilution from any note conversion. The capped call transactions’ initial cap price is $478, representing a 100% premium to the May 18 closing price.
- Coinbase held $8.3 billion in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2021.
- Coinbase stock has lost 27.2% year-to-date.
- Price action: COIN shares traded lower by 3.77% at $230 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
