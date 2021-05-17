 Skip to main content

Appian Names Monica Pinto As Finance Chief
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 17, 2021 8:55am   Comments
  • Appian Corp (NASDAQ: APPNappointed Monica Pinto as CFO, effective immediately.
  • Pinto has spent over two decades in the financial markets, most recently as part of the founding team and CFO at Apis Partners.
  • As per LinkedIn, Mark Lynch was listed as the company's CFO since October 2008. Appian has not given information on Lynch's retirement.
  • Price action: APPN shares traded higher by 0.29% at $83.5 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: News Management Tech

