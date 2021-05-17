Appian Names Monica Pinto As Finance Chief
- Appian Corp (NASDAQ: APPN) appointed Monica Pinto as CFO, effective immediately.
- Pinto has spent over two decades in the financial markets, most recently as part of the founding team and CFO at Apis Partners.
- As per LinkedIn, Mark Lynch was listed as the company's CFO since October 2008. Appian has not given information on Lynch's retirement.
- Price action: APPN shares traded higher by 0.29% at $83.5 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Management Tech Media