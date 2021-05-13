The Daily Dash: Pipeline Shutdown Comes Calling On Diesel Supplies

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what's happening in the freight ecosystem. In today's edition, we highlight the impact of the Colonial Pipeline shutdown on diesel supplies, different approaches to reducing driver fatigue and more.

The High Five

1. Major fuel suppliers in the Southeast are starting to list an increasing number of outlets with no diesel as the shutdown of Colonial Pipeline heads into its sixth day. John Kingston's story

2. The American Trucking Associations and the Teamsters union agree that truck driver fatigue is an issue but disagree on how to solve it. John Gallagher's report

3. Frustrated with brokers and carriers being looted by load-board scammers posing as legitimate companies, Joe Howard created a spreadsheet to track suspect companies, largely based in Southern California, to warn others to do their due diligence or pay the price. Clarissa Hawes with details

4. Transportation and logistics provider Werner Enterprises has approved a planned transition in leadership. The company's founder and former chairman, Clarence L. "CL" Werner, has been named chairman emeritus. Derek Leathers, CEO and president, has been appointed chairman of the board. Todd Maiden with the story

5. German shipping line Hapag-Lloyd's first-quarter 2021 earnings before interest and taxes of $1.5 billion equaled the EBIT for all four quarters of 2020. Kim Link-Wills' article

