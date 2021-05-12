 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Return On Capital Employed Overview: China Automotive Systems

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 12, 2021 11:29am   Comments
Share:

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) posted Q1 earnings of $2.84 million, an increase from Q4 of 152.55%. Sales dropped to $130.34 million, a 11.03% decrease between quarters. In Q4, China Automotive Systems brought in $146.50 million in sales but lost $5.41 million in earnings.

What Is ROCE?

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q1, China Automotive Systems posted an ROCE of 0.01%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows China Automotive Systems is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

For China Automotive Systems, the return on capital employed ratio shows the number of assets can actually help the company achieve higher returns, an important note investors will take into account when gauging the payoff from long-term financing strategies.

Q1 Earnings Recap

China Automotive Systems reported Q1 earnings per share at $0.1/share, which beat analyst predictions of $0.03/share.

 

Related Articles (CAAS)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Recap: China Automotive Systems Q1 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For May 12, 2021
Earnings Outlook For China Automotive Systems
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ROCENews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com