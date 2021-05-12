 Skip to main content

Why Wix's Stock Is Dropping Today

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 12, 2021 11:03am   Comments
Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX) shares are trading lower after the company issued sales guidance below analyst estimates.

The company issued second-quarter sales guidance in the range of $308 million to $312 million versus the $312.26 million estimate.

Wix Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally.

Wix's stock was trading 13.6% lower at $250.26 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $362.07 and a 52-week low of $162.18.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

