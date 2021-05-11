Profit from the Circular Economy Model by Investing in SusGlobal Energy Corp.

The world’s population is rapidly increasing and so is our waste. As governments struggle to keep up with the growing demand to process waste responsibly, SusGlobal Energy Corp. (OTCQB: SNRG) is one company that is already doing the work.

What is a Circular Economy Business Model?

A circular economy is essentially a systemic approach to economic development designed to benefit businesses, society and the environment.

SusGlobal was named by the Sitra Innovation Fund as one of the top 39 companies providing inspiring solutions to save the planet by using the circular economy model. The company also received a (B-) score from Circulytics®, a comprehensive circularity measurement tool for companies. While the straight-A students out there might be scoffing at this, it is actually quite a high score comparatively based on a curve.

The company falls under the circular economy model because it reuses organic waste by processing it into regenerative products such as organic compost and fertilizers.

Government-Compliant, Multiple Revenue Streams and Debt-Free

SusGlobal has acquired environmental compliance licenses that are key for the continuation and development of its facilities. It is also eligible for funding that has earmarked billions of dollars for Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) companies.

SusGlobal currently offers two products: SusGro™ organic liquid fertilizer and Earth’s Journey® organic compost. The company is able to produce 5,000 liters of product for every 1 tonne of organic waste. In addition to its products, SusGlobal is able to generate revenue from several other aspects, including municipal tipping fees, global licensing partnerships, cap and trade carbon credits, government grants, subsidies and many more forms.

While SusGlobal is currently based in Canada, the company has been looking into developing facilities in the United States, specifically Florida. Despite this new endeavor, investors should note that SusGlobal is currently convertible debt-free and is no longer in a position to take on more debt.

Not all Fertilizers and Composts are Created Equal

While there are several fertilizer and compost options for farmers to use, not all are of a healthy consistency and provide the nutrients needed for most crops.

SusGlobal’s GORE® Cover System uses positive aeration and a specially designed cover to create an enclosed system. The system’s design influences the extraction of moisture during composting and prevents the final product from being too wet. It does this while simultaneously ensuring that there is sufficient moisture retained to allow the material to be properly decomposed.

Incoming material to the facility will be blended with other organic material to create the perfect recipe for the composting process. The company also tests all products for nutrient content including nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium and sodium to ensure the utmost quality for its consumers. Only when test results confirm that the finished product meets all requirements both by law and by SusGlobal’s standards will the natural fertilizer be marketed to its customers.

In addition to producing quality compost, SusGlobal has a proprietary process to create its pathogen-free organic liquid fertilizer. The concentrate is mixed 1:100 with water.

