The Daily Dash: Colonial Pipeline Shutdown Special

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what's happening in the freight ecosystem. In today's edition, we highlight the latest coverage of the cyberattack that shut down the Colonial Pipeline, along with more industry news.

The High Five

1. Colonial Pipeline, which carries fuel from the Gulf Coast region to the mid-Atlantic and Northeast, said in a statement Monday that it has a goal of "substantially restoring operational service by the end of the week" after shutting the line following a cyberattack. John Kingston's update

2. The FBI said that the DarkSide ransomware gang was responsible for the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack. It came after the hacking group itself issued a statement suggesting the cybercriminals may be feeling a tinge of regret over the massive disruption to the U.S. gas and diesel supply chain. Nate Tabak's story

3. Federal regulators issued an emergency work-rule exemption for truck drivers and motor carriers as a result of the shutdown, which warranted a regional emergency declaration and an exemption from Parts 390 through 399 of federal motor carrier safety regulations, according to the FMCSA. John Gallagher's report

4. The nation's largest advocate for truck brokers is looking to Congress to help clarify regulations with the goal of eliminating illegal dispatching — potential changes that have riled legitimate operators within this sector of the trucking industry. John Gallagher with more

5. The transportation sector responsible for moving raw materials and manufactured goods throughout the U.S. has hit the proverbial ceiling, meaning the freight market cannot get much tighter than it already has without a structural expansion. Zach Strickland's Chart of the Week

Five more to check out

Plus scores SPAC deal as Wall Street sizes up TuSimple prospects

Allstates WorldCargo acquires GFE to expand customer footprint

EKA Solutions adds functionality to Omni-TMS platform

Snowy start to week for truckers in Rockies

FreightWaves Classics: Interstate 5 runs from Mexico to Canada

Image by LoggaWiggler from Pixabay