Netflix Exploring More Social Features With N Plus: Report

A new survey put out by Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) reveals some new offerings that could help the streaming platform further connect with more itsthan 200 million members.

What Happened: Netflix surveyed select users asking their opinions on new features that could be part of a launch called N-Pus, according to Protocol.

The new offerings could create Netflix’s "Future online space where you can learn more about the Netflix shows and things related to them."

A Netflix spokesperson told Protocol the company regularly surveys users to gather audience feedback.

New features could include custom playlists that would be shareable online with friends. If friends did not have a Netflix account, they could see trailers of the movie or show. Custom music from Netflix shows to be added to playlists is also being considered.

Related Link: Netflix Shares Fall On Lower Q1 Subscription Growth: What Investors Should Know

The survey also polled subscribers if they would be interested in learnings about a show in the planning stages and influence the development.

Netflix is also considering hosting reviews of its television shows from users.

Netflix has released behind-the-scenes interviews and podcasts through its social media channels. With the latest survey, it appears the companies could bring these items directly to its customer base.

Price Action: Shares of Netflix closed Friday up 1% to $504.07.