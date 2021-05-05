 Skip to main content

Why Nemaura Medical's Stock Surged 135% Today

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 05, 2021 4:11pm   Comments
Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) shares are trading higher after the company receipt of a purchase order for 5,000 sugarBEAT transmitters and 200,000 sugarBEAT sensors from its U.K. licensee, DB Ethitronix Ltd.

The company also announced there is an additional rolling monthly purchase order forecast for the next 24 months of 15,000 transmitters and 2.1 million sensors, with an option to increase volumes based on customer response.

Nemaura Medical Inc., a medical technology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic medical devices.

Nemaura Medical's stock closed up 135% at $11.06. The stock has a 52-week high of $16.50 and a 52-week low of $3.12.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

