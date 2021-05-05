 Skip to main content

Looking Into Dine Brands Global's Return On Capital Employed

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 05, 2021 10:45am
Looking at Q1, Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) earned $41.64 million, a 127.65% increase from the preceding quarter. Dine Brands Global also posted a total of $204.20 million in sales, a 4.17% increase since Q4. In Q4, Dine Brands Global earned $18.29 million, and total sales reached $196.03 million.

What Is ROCE?

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q1, Dine Brands Global posted an ROCE of -0.13%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

In Dine Brands Global's case, the ROCE ratio shows the amount of assets may not be helping the company achieve higher returns. Investors may take this into account before making any long-term financial decisions.

Q1 Earnings Insight

Dine Brands Global reported Q1 earnings per share at $1.75/share, which beat analyst predictions of $0.86/share.

 

