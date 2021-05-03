 Skip to main content

Gogo Rolls Out Unlimited Business Aviation Streaming, Data Plan
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 03, 2021 8:16am   Comments
  • Business aviation broadband connectivity services provider Gogo Inc (NASDAQ: GOGO) has announced the first limitless streaming and data plan in business aviation, Gogo Biz 4G Limitless, priced at $9,995 per month under one unlimited plan.
  • Gogo also offered two new high data plans, Gogo Biz 4G 20000 with 20GB of data, and Gogo Biz 4G 25000 with 25GB of data, priced at $5,650 per month ($0.50/MB overage) and $6,495 per month ($0.45/MB overage), respectively.
  • Price action: GOGO shares are trading 0.48% higher at $10.47 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

