SPI Energy's Solar4America Rolls Out Residential Battery Storage Solution
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 03, 2021 7:14am   Comments
SPI Energy's Solar4America Rolls Out Residential Battery Storage Solution
  • SPI Energy Co Ltd  (NASDAQ: SPIhas announced the launch of a UL-certified residential battery storage solution, S4A-Hybrid (DC/AC compatible) Battery System by Solar4America, a subsidiary of SPI's SolarJuice Co., Ltd subsidiary.
  • The fully UL-certified battery system offered homeowners full control of the energy in their home using real-time data with up to 8.6-kilowatt max output, intelligent energy management, and on-grid/off-grid seamless switching.
  • Fortune Business Insights projects the global battery energy storage market to reach $19.7 billion by 2027, growing at a 20.4% CAGR.
  • Price action: SPI shares closed lower by 5.08% at $6.73 on Friday.

Posted-In: Briefs clean energyNews Tech Media

