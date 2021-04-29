 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What's Up With Cree Stock Today?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 29, 2021 11:31am   Comments
Share:

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE) shares are trading lower after the company issued fourth-quarter EPS guidance below analyst estimates. JPMorgan also downgraded Cree from Neutral to Underweight with a $108 price target.

Cree reported quarterly losses of 22 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 23 cents per share. Cree also reported quarterly sales of $137.30 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $130.21 million.

Cree is involved in the manufacturing of wide bandgap semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications, lighting-class light-emitting diode (LED) products and lighting products.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CREE)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 29, 2021
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Recap: Cree Q3 Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Guidance Movers Trading Ideas

Need corporate guidance data?
Click here to see licensing options.
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com