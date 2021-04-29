What's Up With Cree Stock Today?

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE) shares are trading lower after the company issued fourth-quarter EPS guidance below analyst estimates. JPMorgan also downgraded Cree from Neutral to Underweight with a $108 price target.

Cree reported quarterly losses of 22 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 23 cents per share. Cree also reported quarterly sales of $137.30 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $130.21 million.

Cree is involved in the manufacturing of wide bandgap semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications, lighting-class light-emitting diode (LED) products and lighting products.