Why Is Capricor Therapeutics Trading Higher Today?

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CAPR) shares are trading higher after the company announced it signed an exclusive, worldwide licensing agreement with Johns Hopkins University to expand its exosome platform technology portfolio.

"This agreement marks a significant milestone in the development of our Company. We believe that this new platform technology has the ability to expand into disease areas of high unmet medical need," said Linda Marbán, CEO, Capricor Therapeutics.

Capricor Therapeutics is a United States-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapies for the treatment of diseases, with a focus on Duchenne muscular dystrophy and other medical conditions.

The stock was trading 18.5% higher at $4.65 at the time of writing. The stock has a 52-week high of $12.32 and a 52-week low of $3.32.