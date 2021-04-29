 Skip to main content

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Financial Services Sector

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 29, 2021 10:03am   Comments
The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the financial services sector:

  1. CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) - P/E: 8.97
  2. Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) - P/E: 4.13
  3. Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) - P/E: 9.62
  4. Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) - P/E: 5.16
  5. Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) - P/E: 9.48

This quarter, CI Financial experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.47 in Q3 and is now 0.54. CI Financial does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Flagstar Bancorp reported earnings per share at 3.31, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at 2.83. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 0.53%, which has ('', 'not changed') by 0.0% from last quarter's yield of 0.53%.

Hawthorn Bancshares saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.8 in Q4 to 0.92 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.84%, which has increased by 0.17% from last quarter's yield of 2.67%.

This quarter, Banco BBVA Argentina experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.19 in Q3 and is now 0.21. Banco BBVA Argentina does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Timberland Bancorp experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.87 in Q1 and is now 0.86. Timberland Bancorp does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.

 

