How to Become a Real Estate Investor with Roofstock

When you're ready to build wealth through real estate, Roofstock makes investing in single-family properties radically simple.

Roofstock has built the world's leading real estate investment marketplace. Anyone can evaluate, purchase and own residential investment properties with confidence from anywhere in the world.

You can divide up the process of becoming a fully-fledged real estate investor into five easy steps through Roofstock: Search, analyze, check out, close and earn.

Search

When you’re ready to become a real estate investor, start by signing up for a free account on Roofstock. Then, use custom search filters to tailor your search by list price, desired return, location, and more.

When you sign up for alerts, Roofstock notifies you when an investment property matches exactly what you’re looking for.

Analyze

Next, you can review specific details about the property that fits your needs. You can view in-depth information and interactive tools including:

Pictures, floor plans, 3D tours, 3D models, and curb views

Property inspection and valuation

Title report and insurance quote

Interactive tools for visualizing return and cost estimates

Current lease, tenant details, and payment history

Neighborhood rating and local school scores

Local property management options

Check Out

Just like with a shopping cart at a major retailer, you can "check out" a property with Roofstock. It's that easy. You can make an offer at the full list price and proceed through checkout. This will take a property off the market so no one else can buy it.

You don't have to pay anything at all to make an offer. If your offer gets accepted, Roofstock charges a marketplace fee equal to 0.5% of the contract price or $500, whichever is higher.

You might also want to negotiate once you make an offer to see if you can get a better price. Roofstock will notify you once the seller makes a decision.

Close and Earn

Roofstock's service and transaction team carefully guides you through escrow until you officially earn your property. Once you pat yourself on the back, you can start collecting rental income right away.

Better yet, your property manager handles the day-to-day operations and Roofstock continues to provide support while you earn.

Get Roofstock on Your Side Today

When you make investment decisions using Roofstock's insights, proprietary data, and technology, you'll benefit because Roofstock does all the heavy lifting.

Since its inception, Roofstock has surpassed $2 billion in transactions and continues to disrupt the industry with cutting-edge technology and innovation.

No matter your investing goals, Roofstock can rocket your real estate goals.