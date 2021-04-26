Why Camping World Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) shares are trading higher after the company announced it will acquire Nomad reservations. The company also announced it will begin accepting Bitcoin payments for RV purchases through a new partnership with BitPay.

Nomad Reservations is an online campground reservation and management system marketed as CampgroundBooking.com.

Camping World Holdings provides services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) enthusiasts across the United States.

Camping World Holdings stock was trading approximately 4.7% higher at $45.02 per share n Monday at the time of publication. The company has a 52-week high of $46.00 and a 52-week low of $7.55.