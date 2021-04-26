 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Camping World Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 26, 2021 3:59pm   Comments
Share:
Why Camping World Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) shares are trading higher after the company announced it will acquire Nomad reservations. The company also announced it will begin accepting Bitcoin payments for RV purchases through a new partnership with BitPay.

Nomad Reservations is an online campground reservation and management system marketed as CampgroundBooking.com.

Camping World Holdings provides services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) enthusiasts across the United States.

Camping World Holdings stock was trading approximately 4.7% higher at $45.02 per share n Monday at the time of publication. The company has a 52-week high of $46.00 and a 52-week low of $7.55.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CWH)

4 Outdoor Stocks To Watch With Record RV Sales Projected In 2021
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 11, 2021
Insider Buys Camping World Stock
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com