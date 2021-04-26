Supplying the Demand for Regenerative Agriculture with EarthRenew

The COVID pandemic exacerbated many things last year, and among them, the demand for local produce. As foreign borders closed off, importing foods from all over the world became less and less of an option. Americans were forced to rely on their own for food and goods, and some farmers struggled to keep up with the increase in demand.

One company is on a mission to support the health and longevity of producers and their farms by using their manure and selling it back as nutrient-rich soils and fertilizers. EarthRenew (ERTH.CN) is a revolutionary solution for organic fertilizer production helping “turn waste into wonder.”

The Growing Demand for Organic

In 2019, the USDA organic sales capped at $3,600 million in California, indicating the large growth and demand for organic products in the Sunshine state. According to the California Department of Agriculture, of California’s approximate 100 million acres of land, 43 million acres are used for agriculture. That’s close to half of the state’s landmass.

EarthRenew’s patented thermal processing technology transforms livestock manure into a powerful, all-natural organic fertilizer that promotes plant growth and restores soil health. Healthier soils require less added nutrients and become more profitable to the producer over time. The company considers itself a contributor to and thought-leader in the regenerative agriculture movement. But what is regenerative agriculture?

“Well it doesn't have one true definition yet, but it’s very much a philosophy and a movement that is sweeping across the U.S.,” commented EarthRenew’s CEO and Director Keith Driver. “Its main focus is to not only slow but to contribute to the reversal of climate change as well as to restore biodiversity, improve water cycles, and support a healthy food system.”

Risky Business and the Positive Impact of a Self-Sustaining Farm

Farming has become an increasingly risky business. From the climate crisis’s effects on weather conditions to competing with foreign supply chains, farmers certainly don’t have it easy. Some have looked toward regenerative agriculture as a way to trace back to the roots of farming, restoring profitability and becoming more self-reliant while contributing to reversing climate change.

Essentially, it’s all about sustainability. The more a farm is able to draw from its own natural resources, as opposed to constantly relying on external sources for nutrients, the healthier the farm seems to be.

Regenerative agriculture incorporates many practices including crop diversity and crop rotation and it encourages farmers to begin with natural, nutrient-rich soils sourced from the farm’s own manures.

The healthier the soil, the healthier the grass that the livestock digests, which means healthier manure for processing back into the soil, so the circle can begin again. When the life of a farm is cyclical, as opposed to linear, it thrives. And, so do those who invest in regenerative agriculture.

“We have to ensure that converting to a regenerative practice holds a net positive (revenue) impact to the farm so there is a clear financial reason for producers to invest in our products. It’s important that we give them validation for their efforts to contribute to soil health while at the same time, reduce their risk to making that choice lower.” Driver mentioned.

Profiting Sustainably

EarthRenew is developing organic fertilizer formulas that offer equivalent yield compared to chemical fertilizer. However, unlike chemical fertilizers, the company’s organic fertilizers release nutrients slowly and steadily over a longer period while eliminating risk of dangerous chemicals leaching into groundwater.

The amount of soil organic matter (SOM) in the soil is a gauge of soil health and fertility. EarthRenew's 50% weighting of SOM ensures plants get the maximum use of all available nutrients.

An Underserved Market

Making affordable, accessible and sustainable products is a market opportunity that EarthRenew sits squarely in the center of. Luckily, many would argue that investing in sustainability is the smartest financial move they can make right now.

Manure typically entails high labor, transportation and application costs. EarthRenew's organic fertilizer, however, is easy to store, transport and apply thanks to its pelleted form factor. It’s also cost-effective.

“We price on a per-acre basis to be competitive with other fertilizers because we’re aware that while farmers love the land, they also have families to feed,” Driver commented.

When asked about competing companies, Driver mentioned that while there are certainly other fertilizer companies, there really aren’t any comparable with EarthRenew on a similar scale in the U.S.

“If you’re the only person in the space, at some point you have to wonder why. There’s no doubt we want to grow, but the worst thing that could happen is that farmers get turned off because they have the motivation but not the means,” Driver cautioned.

It seems that regenerative agriculture is very much an underserved market. Here’s hoping others catch on soon.

About the Company

EarthRenew’s mission is to support a farm system that puts healthy soils and grower profitability back on the table. It aims to be a driving part of the regenerative agriculture movement by offering fertilizer solutions that feed the soil in an effort to strengthen the earth’s ability to restore itself.

Visit https://www.earthrenew.ca/ for more information.