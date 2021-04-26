Why Luminar's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ: LAZR) shares are trading higher after the company announced a partnership deal with Airbus to test autonomous flight technology.

"As the world's largest aircraft manufacturer, Airbus has a long history of actively setting a new bar for the future of the aerospace industry, and the Luminar partnership with Airbus UpNext only furthers that trend," said Austin Russell, CEO and Founder of Luminar Technologies.

Luminar is an autonomous vehicle sensor and software company with the vision to make autonomy safe and ubiquitous by delivering the only lidar and associated software that meets the industry's stringent performance, safety, and economic requirements.

Luminar Technologies shares were trading 10.46% higher at $24.50 at the time of writing. The stock has a 52-week high of $7.80 and a 52-week low of $9.95.

