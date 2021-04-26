Why Casper Sleep's Stock Is Surging Higher Today
Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE: CSPR) shares are trading higher after Wedbush upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform and raised its price target from $10 to $10.50 per share.
Casper Sleep is a provider of sleep products to consumers through various sales channels. The company operates in one segment within the United States, Canada and Europe. It distributes products through an e-commerce platform, plus more than fifty Casper retail stores.
Casper Sleep's stock is trading approximately 26% higher on Monday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $10.97 and a 52-week low of $5.53.
Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.
Latest Ratings for CSPR
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Apr 2021
|Wedbush
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Outperform
|Feb 2021
|Roth Capital
|Maintains
|Buy
|Feb 2021
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
View More Analyst Ratings for CSPR
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: News Upgrades Price Target Small Cap Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas