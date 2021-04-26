Why Casper Sleep's Stock Is Surging Higher Today

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE: CSPR) shares are trading higher after Wedbush upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform and raised its price target from $10 to $10.50 per share.

Casper Sleep is a provider of sleep products to consumers through various sales channels. The company operates in one segment within the United States, Canada and Europe. It distributes products through an e-commerce platform, plus more than fifty Casper retail stores.

Casper Sleep's stock is trading approximately 26% higher on Monday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $10.97 and a 52-week low of $5.53.

