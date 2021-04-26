 Skip to main content

Twitter, Facebook Follow Emergency Order To Suspend Posts Criticizing Indian Government Of Mishandling Pandemic
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 26, 2021 7:15am   Comments
  • Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) and Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) had suspended 100 posts that criticized the Indian government for mishandling the COVID-19 pandemic as the nation dealt with exploding Covid cases.
  • India reported 353,000 new cases and 2,812 deaths on April 25, the most significant surge thus far. Multiple doctors and academicians say the high numbers are despite underreporting from many States.
  • Twitter suspended some tweets following an emergency order from the Central government, citing the Information Technology Act, 2000, Reuters reports.
  • The request, dated April 23, included 21 tweets from lawmaker Revnath Reddy, a West Bengal state minister Moloy Ghatak, and filmmaker Avinash Das.
  • Reportedly, Twitter notified account holders regarding content censorship and the legal order against the tweets.
  • The Indian government confirmed the suspension order regarding content that can trigger panic, hinder its pandemic containment efforts, or spread rumors.
  • Price action: TWTR shares traded lower by 0.64% at $66.59, while FB shares traded higher by 0.09% at $301.4 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

