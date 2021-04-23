 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Look Into Herc Holdings Debt

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 23, 2021 10:48am   Comments
Share:

 

Over the past three months, shares of Herc Holdings (NYSE:HRI) rose by 49.10%. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Herc Holdings has.

Herc Holdings's Debt

According to the Herc Holdings's most recent balance sheet as reported on April 22, 2021, total debt is at $1.71 billion, with $1.70 billion in long-term debt and $15.30 million in current debt. Adjusting for $32.90 million in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $1.68 billion.

Let's define some of the terms we used in the paragraph above. Current debt is the portion of a company's debt which is due within 1 year, while long-term debt is the portion due in more than 1 year. Cash equivalents include cash and any liquid securities with maturity periods of 90 days or less. Total debt equals current debt plus long-term debt minus cash equivalents.

Shareholders look at the debt-ratio to understand how much financial leverage a company has. Herc Holdings has $3.58 billion in total assets, therefore making the debt-ratio 0.48. As a rule of thumb, a debt-ratio more than one indicates that a considerable portion of debt is funded by assets. A higher debt-ratio can also imply that the company might be putting itself at risk for default, if interest rates were to increase. However, debt-ratios vary widely across different industries. A debt ratio of 35% might be higher for one industry and normal for another.

Why Debt Is Important

Besides equity, debt is an important factor in the capital structure of a company, and contributes to its growth. Due to its lower financing cost compared to equity, it becomes an attractive option for executives trying to raise capital.

Interest-payment obligations can impact the cash-flow of the company. Equity owners can keep excess profit, generated from the debt capital, when companies use the debt capital for its business operations.

Looking for stocks with low debt-to-equity ratios? Check out Benzinga Pro, a market research platform which provides investors with near-instantaneous access to dozens of stock metrics - including debt-to-equity ratio. Click here to learn more.

 

A Look Into Herc Holdings's Debt

 

 

Related Articles (HRI)

Herc Holdings: Q1 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For April 22, 2021
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 10, 2021
Looking Into Herc Holdings's Return On Capital Employed
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-DebtNews Intraday Update Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com