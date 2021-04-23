 Skip to main content

How Does Freeport-McMoRan's Debt Look?

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 23, 2021 10:48am   Comments
Shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) increased by 33.66% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Freeport-McMoRan has.

Freeport-McMoRan's Debt

Based on Freeport-McMoRan's balance sheet as of February 16, 2021, long-term debt is at $9.68 billion and current debt is at $34.00 million, amounting to $9.71 billion in total debt. Adjusted for $3.66 billion in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $6.05 billion.

Let's define some of the terms we used in the paragraph above. Current debt is the portion of a company's debt which is due within 1 year, while long-term debt is the portion due in more than 1 year. Cash equivalents include cash and any liquid securities with maturity periods of 90 days or less. Total debt equals current debt plus long-term debt minus cash equivalents.

To understand the degree of financial leverage a company has, investors look at the debt ratio. Considering Freeport-McMoRan's $42.14 billion in total assets, the debt-ratio is at 0.23. As a rule of thumb, a debt-ratio more than one indicates that a considerable portion of debt is funded by assets. A higher debt-ratio can also imply that the company might be putting itself at risk for default, if interest rates were to increase. However, debt-ratios vary widely across different industries. A debt ratio of 40% might be higher for one industry and average for another.

Why Debt Is Important

Besides equity, debt is an important factor in the capital structure of a company, and contributes to its growth. Due to its lower financing cost compared to equity, it becomes an attractive option for executives trying to raise capital.

Interest-payment obligations can impact the cash-flow of the company. Equity owners can keep excess profit, generated from the debt capital, when companies use the debt capital for its business operations.

Looking for stocks with low debt-to-equity ratios? Check out Benzinga Pro, a market research platform which provides investors with near-instantaneous access to dozens of stock metrics - including debt-to-equity ratio. Click here to learn more.

 

What Does Freeport-McMoRan's Debt Look Like?

 

 

