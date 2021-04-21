 Skip to main content

Comcast Raises Fastest WiFi Internet Speed In California Without Additional Cost
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 21, 2021 1:58pm   Comments
  • Comcast Corp (NASDAQ: CMCSA) will increase the fastest Xfinity Internet tier in California from tomorrow to extend the advantage of the WiFi technology capable of delivering faster speed than one Gigabit per second (Gbps).
  • Additionally, California’s Performance Starter+ customers’ download speed will be raised from 25 Megabits per second (Mbps) to 50 Mbps.
  • The upgrades will not entail incremental cost.
  • The new upgraded Xfinity Gigabit tier will need an xFi Advanced Gateway or one of the WiFi 6 capable devices compatible with the Xfinity network.
  • Comcast will reach out to Gigabit Internet customers for equipment upgrade without any additional cost.
  • Performance Starter+ customers will not require any new equipment.
  • Comcast has dedicated over $15 billion for network consolidation and expansion since 2017.
  • Price action: CMCSA shares traded higher by 0.72% at $54.55 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs InternetNews Tech Media

