Comcast Raises Fastest WiFi Internet Speed In California Without Additional Cost
- Comcast Corp (NASDAQ: CMCSA) will increase the fastest Xfinity Internet tier in California from tomorrow to extend the advantage of the WiFi technology capable of delivering faster speed than one Gigabit per second (Gbps).
- Additionally, California’s Performance Starter+ customers’ download speed will be raised from 25 Megabits per second (Mbps) to 50 Mbps.
- The upgrades will not entail incremental cost.
- The new upgraded Xfinity Gigabit tier will need an xFi Advanced Gateway or one of the WiFi 6 capable devices compatible with the Xfinity network.
- Comcast will reach out to Gigabit Internet customers for equipment upgrade without any additional cost.
- Performance Starter+ customers will not require any new equipment.
- Comcast has dedicated over $15 billion for network consolidation and expansion since 2017.
- Price action: CMCSA shares traded higher by 0.72% at $54.55 on the last check Wednesday.
