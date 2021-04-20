Neuravest Launches Data Refinery™, Consolidating Best-In-Class Alternative Data Providers To Deliver High-Performing Investment Portfolios

Atlanta, GA — April 20, 2021 — Neuravest Research, a provider of AI-driven model portfolio solutions for institutional investors, today announced the launch of its Data Refinery™, a strategic partnership program that brings together an elite group of alt data providers with empirically proven predictive qualities to drive successful investment strategies.

Using Neuravest’s award-winning data analytics platform, potential Data Refinery partners go through an exhaustive evaluation and vetting process to uncover their fitness to generate alpha. From there, Neuravest employs machine learning to construct investment strategies that can be backtested and further validated in perpetual trading market simulations. Once empirical evidence of a data set’s value has been confirmed, Neuravest can quickly bring the investment model to market via either a specialized thematic portfolio, included in a multi-strat fund, or a bespoke portfolio that meets a fund manager’s specific needs.

“Active fund managers realize that to deliver performance that can beat their benchmarks, they can no longer simply rely on the same fundamental research that is widely available to all investors,” explained Erez Katz, Neuravest co-founder and CEO. “At the same time, they understand the enormous resources involved in building out their own data science and AI capabilities. Through our Data Refinery, Neuravest does the heavy lifting for them. We select only proven data that our analysis shows can consistently deliver alpha. From there, we fully implement investment portfolios that can be used as stand-alone strategies or incorporated into a broader investment thesis.”

While there are more than 1,000 alternative data providers available in today’s market, Neuravest’s Data Refinery limits itself to what it considers “best-in-class” providers of each specific data set. To date, the partnership program includes 42 providers, including: Benzinga, Equifax, Wall Street Horizon, OWL Analytics, Pynk, as well as many others. Through the Data Refinery, data partners gain a direct business channel to asset management firms that would normally not have the resources to consume and analyze the raw data. In addition, the data providers receive third-party validation reports which include: White papers, technical and marketing presentations but most importantly defensible backtests and perpetual access to a portfolio that showcase their data’s value in the context of a model portfolio with live data. Data providers are also able to participate in revenue sharing opportunities built on portfolio adoption and usage.

“We are pleased to be selected as a premier Neuravest Research Data Refinery partner,” said Barry L. Star, CEO of Wall Street Horizon. “It is critical for institutional investors to experience firsthand how event data like earnings date revisions can affect volatility within their portfolios. By accessing Wall Street Horizon event data on the Neuravest platform, investors can see its influence on alpha generation and how it impacts risk strategies as well.”

Neuravest’s Data Refinery partners represent a dynamic list that will continue to evolve as existing alternative data sets become disseminated and new ones enter the market. “In many ways, data is like oil and machine learning is the combustion engine. Yet, in other ways, some data is like uranium. It’s informational value decays over time as the market discounts it,” said Eric Davidson, Neuravest’s Executive Vice President of Strategic Partnerships. “It is imperative that the Data Refinery continuously evolves and is populated only with the most valuable and predictive data sets available.”

About Neuravest

Neuravest empowers asset managers across the globe to deliver superior fund performance by applying machine learning and data science to portfolio construction and management. Launched in 2021 as a successor to Lucena Research, Neuravest takes AI-based investment insight and decision support to the next level by designing and delivering pre-configured thematic portfolios and bespoke investment models using best-in-class alternative data sources. To Learn more, visit www.neuravest.net.

Media Inquiries

Richard Franco

Forefront Communications for Neuravest Research

917.309.8951

rfranco@forefrontcomms.com