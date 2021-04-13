National Instruments Joins ATIS's Next G Alliance For North American 6G Advancement
- National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ: NATI) has joined ATIS's Next G Alliance as a founding member to advance North American 6G mobile technology leadership by building on the evolution of 5G over the next ten years.
- The arrangement will involve identifying research priorities essential to the 6G growth, adjustment, manufacturing, and market readiness.
- NI will help identify research priorities and connect wireless researchers with integrated hardware and software technologies to fast-track engineering discovery.
- NI and the other Next G Alliance members' work was vital to the advancement of North American global leadership over the 5G evolutionary path and 6G development, ATIS CEO Susan Miller said.
- Price action: NATI shares traded lower by 1.90% at $43.90 on the last check Tuesday.
