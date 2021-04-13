 Skip to main content

Cisco Becomes National Football League's Official Technology Partner
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 13, 2021 10:55am   Comments
  • Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CSCO) and the National Football League (NFL) forged a multi-year partnership naming Cisco an Official Technology Partner of the NFL.
  • Cisco will jointly develop a Connected League platform with the NFL, uniting the league on a singular foundation of connectivity with greater speed, intelligence, and security under the arrangement.
  • Presently, every NFL stadium's replay control room is built under Cisco technology and connected back to the Art McNally Gameday Central in New York City via a Cisco network.
  • Most of the league's Official Partners and two-thirds of NFL stadiums depend on Cisco technology.
  • Cisco will also partner with the league to deliver technology education and career opportunities to underserved communities.
  • Price action: CSCO shares traded higher by 0.09% at $51.62 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: Briefs nflNews Tech Media

