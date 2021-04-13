Cisco Becomes National Football League's Official Technology Partner
- Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CSCO) and the National Football League (NFL) forged a multi-year partnership naming Cisco an Official Technology Partner of the NFL.
- Cisco will jointly develop a Connected League platform with the NFL, uniting the league on a singular foundation of connectivity with greater speed, intelligence, and security under the arrangement.
- Presently, every NFL stadium's replay control room is built under Cisco technology and connected back to the Art McNally Gameday Central in New York City via a Cisco network.
- Most of the league's Official Partners and two-thirds of NFL stadiums depend on Cisco technology.
- Cisco will also partner with the league to deliver technology education and career opportunities to underserved communities.
- Price action: CSCO shares traded higher by 0.09% at $51.62 on the last check Tuesday.
