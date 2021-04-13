Avid Partners, LiveU To Enable Ingestion Of IP Streams
- Avid Technology Inc (NASDAQ: AVID) partnered with LiveU to enable the ingestion of IP streams for television news and remote live TV production in Avid's MediaCentral platform.
- LiveU was the inventor and innovator of cellular bonding for transmitting high-quality live video. This association builds on Avid's simplification of on-premise and cloud-based production workflows and providing unmatched transparency for broadcasters and content providers.
- MediaCentral is an open media workflow platform with an ecosystem of strategic partners that impeccably integrated LiveU, Haivision, and other SRT-enabled cameras or devices, encoders, and mobile apps.
- Broadcasters and content providers using MediaCentral IP Stream, Avid's IP stream ingest solution for television news and remote live TV production, will be able to ingest live content from LiveU streaming directly into their workflows.
- The partnership with LiveU simplified remote IP contribution by restructuring workflows and secured remotely-generated content delivery via IP for quicker availability to television news, sports, and remote live TV production scenarios, increasing broadcaster coverage and faster delivery to linear and digital platforms, Avid Director Raul Alba said.
- Price action: AVID shares traded lower by 0.38% at $22.45 on the last check Tuesday.
