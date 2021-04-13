 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Avid Partners, LiveU To Enable Ingestion Of IP Streams
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 13, 2021 11:58am   Comments
Share:
Avid Partners, LiveU To Enable Ingestion Of IP Streams
  • Avid Technology Inc (NASDAQ: AVIDpartnered with LiveU to enable the ingestion of IP streams for television news and remote live TV production in Avid's MediaCentral platform.
  • LiveU was the inventor and innovator of cellular bonding for transmitting high-quality live video. This association builds on Avid's simplification of on-premise and cloud-based production workflows and providing unmatched transparency for broadcasters and content providers.
  • MediaCentral is an open media workflow platform with an ecosystem of strategic partners that impeccably integrated LiveU, Haivision, and other SRT-enabled cameras or devices, encoders, and mobile apps.
  • Broadcasters and content providers using MediaCentral IP Stream, Avid's IP stream ingest solution for television news and remote live TV production, will be able to ingest live content from LiveU streaming directly into their workflows.
  • The partnership with LiveU simplified remote IP contribution by restructuring workflows and secured remotely-generated content delivery via IP for quicker availability to television news, sports, and remote live TV production scenarios, increasing broadcaster coverage and faster delivery to linear and digital platforms, Avid Director Raul Alba said.
  • Price action: AVID shares traded lower by 0.38% at $22.45 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AVID)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Recap: Avid Technology Q4 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For March 9, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com