What's Going On With MOSY Stock And TSHA Stock?
MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ: MOSY) shares are trading higher after the company announced it has expanded its patent portfolio through the purchase of five patents in the area of search and classification algorithms.
MoSys is a semiconductor company focused on the development and sale of integrated circuits for high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, data center, and computing markets.
Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ: TSHA) shares are trading higher after the company announced the acquisition of exclusive worldwide rights to a clinical-stage AAV9 gene therapy program, now known as TSHA-120, for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy.
Taysha is a patient-centric gene therapy company to eradicate monogenic CNS disease. The company is focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the CNS in both rare and large patient populations.
