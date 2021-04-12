What's Going On With MOSY Stock And TSHA Stock?

MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ: MOSY) shares are trading higher after the company announced it has expanded its patent portfolio through the purchase of five patents in the area of search and classification algorithms.

MoSys is a semiconductor company focused on the development and sale of integrated circuits for high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, data center, and computing markets.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ: TSHA) shares are trading higher after the company announced the acquisition of exclusive worldwide rights to a clinical-stage AAV9 gene therapy program, now known as TSHA-120, for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy.

Taysha is a patient-centric gene therapy company to eradicate monogenic CNS disease. The company is focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the CNS in both rare and large patient populations.