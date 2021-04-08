 Skip to main content

EBay To Host Events For Appraising Investment-Worthy Collectibles
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 08, 2021 3:05pm   Comments
EBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) is launching a series of events across the country allowing consumers to authenticate the value of investment-worthy collectible items they plan to sell on the online platform.

What Happened: The first event will take place in Atlanta from April 9-10, featuring a guest appearance by Atlanta Hawks player Trae Young dicussing his collection of luxury watches.

Later events will be held in Nashville, April 13-14; Seattle, April 21-22; Las Vegas, April 30-May 1 and Austin, May 7-8.

At each event, collectors will drive up and pass their item to a staff member, who will photograph the item and present it to a third-party category expert for appraisal. Collectors will be able to watch the appraisal process on a screen in front of their vehicles, and their items will be returned with an estimated value.

The events are free and eBay will provide snacks and beverages to participants, who are allowed to bring one item for an appraisal.

Why It Is Happening: Collectors who acquire merchandise as investment vehicles frequently lack the resources to certify the worth of their acquisitions. In creating these events, eBay stated it sought to ensure items being prepared for online sale carry proper valuations.

"Younger generations have upended the idea of a traditional portfolio by marrying their passions with financial opportunity," said Jordan Sweetnam, senior vice president of eBay North America. "We've transformed the eBay experience to reflect that change in behavior, ensuring the authenticity of the most covetable, collectible and investment-worthy items in our marketplace."

(Image by Kevin Phillips / Pixabay.)

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

