Verizon Extends 5G Home Internet In More Cities
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 08, 2021 11:17am   Comments
  • Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) has expanded its 5G Home Internet in more cities, increasing its presence in 30 markets.
  • Customers in Milwaukee and Tampa will be able to subscribe to the 5G Home Internet from today.
  • The 5G Home Internet offered unlimited broadband service with a maximum and typical download speeds of 1 Gbps and 300 Mbps, respectively eliminating the need for a cable installer.
  • The service charged a monthly $50 for the mobile plan and a monthly $70 for a non-mobile plan. The service offered a free Stream TV device and the discovery+ streaming service for 12 months.
  • Price action: VZ shares traded lower by 2.31% at $57.64 on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: 5G BriefsNews Tech Media

