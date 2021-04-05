 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Subaru Shuts Auto Plant Temporarily Following Global Chip Crunch: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 05, 2021 1:35pm   Comments
Share:
Subaru Shuts Auto Plant Temporarily Following Global Chip Crunch: Reuters
  • Japanese automaker Subaru Corp (OTC: FUJHF) will shut down its Yajima plant between April 10 and 27 due to the global chip crisis, jeopardizing 10,000 vehicles, Reuters reports.
  • The production will resume from May 10.
  • The company was yet to ascertain the impact of the production halt on its financial results.
  • The plant is credited for manufacturing its famous models, including the Legacy sedan and Forester SUV.
  • Price action: FUJHF shares traded higher by 0.63% at $19.88 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FUJHF)

Mazda Tops Consumer Report's Auto Brand Rankings, Tesla Tumbles Down List
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Reuters semiconductorsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com