Subaru Shuts Auto Plant Temporarily Following Global Chip Crunch: Reuters
- Japanese automaker Subaru Corp (OTC: FUJHF) will shut down its Yajima plant between April 10 and 27 due to the global chip crisis, jeopardizing 10,000 vehicles, Reuters reports.
- The production will resume from May 10.
- The company was yet to ascertain the impact of the production halt on its financial results.
- The plant is credited for manufacturing its famous models, including the Legacy sedan and Forester SUV.
- Price action: FUJHF shares traded higher by 0.63% at $19.88 on the last check Monday.
