Franklin Wireless Stock Is Trading Lower Following Battery Problems
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 05, 2021 7:08am   Comments
Franklin Wireless Stock Is Trading Lower Following Battery Problems
  • Broadband data communications provider, Franklin Wireless Corp (NASDAQ: FKWL), was informed regarding battery issues in some of its wireless hotspot devices.
  • The company, along with its battery and device manufacturing partners and carrier customers, were working towards a possible solution.
  • The company had dispatched the first consignment of the new 5G broadband router to a tier-one carrier in South Korea in January.
  • FKWL has gained 428% in the last year.
  • Price action: FKWL shares traded lower by 2.37% at $21.09 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: 5GNews Tech Media

