What's Moving The Market Thursday?

Michael Horton , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 01, 2021 11:22am   Comments
Top News

  • The S&P 500 Index traded above 4,000 for the first time ever, marking a new milestone for Wall Street.
  • U.S. Initial Jobless Claims increased from 684,000 in the previous week to 719,000 for the week started March 29.
  • OPEC+ delegates debated to increase or rollover oil output for the upcoming months.

Indices Around The Globe

  • S&P 500 Futures up 0.73% to near 3,996.
  • U.K.'s FTSE 100 up 0.47% to near 6,744.
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 up 0.72% to near 29,388.

Bonds

  • 10-year treasury yield at 1.68%.

Commodities

  • Crude oil up 0.24% to near $59.30/barrel.
  • Gold up 1.24% to near $1,728/oz.
  • Silver up 1.24% to near $24.69/oz.

Crypto

  • Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) up 0.48% over the last 24 hours to near $58,945.

