What's Moving The Market Thursday?
Top News
- The S&P 500 Index traded above 4,000 for the first time ever, marking a new milestone for Wall Street.
- U.S. Initial Jobless Claims increased from 684,000 in the previous week to 719,000 for the week started March 29.
- OPEC+ delegates debated to increase or rollover oil output for the upcoming months.
Indices Around The Globe
- S&P 500 Futures up 0.73% to near 3,996.
- U.K.'s FTSE 100 up 0.47% to near 6,744.
- Japan's Nikkei 225 up 0.72% to near 29,388.
Bonds
- 10-year treasury yield at 1.68%.
Commodities
- Crude oil up 0.24% to near $59.30/barrel.
- Gold up 1.24% to near $1,728/oz.
- Silver up 1.24% to near $24.69/oz.
Crypto
- Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) up 0.48% over the last 24 hours to near $58,945.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: News Futures Commodities Intraday Update Markets