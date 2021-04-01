 Skip to main content

Telos Shares Are Trading Lower On Raising $41M Via Secondary Shares At 13% Discount
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 01, 2021 8:40am   Comments
Share:
  • Cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions provider Telos Corp (NASDAQ: TLSpriced 7.91 million shares at $33 per share in a follow-on secondary public offering. The offering includes 6.66 million shares from selling shareholders.
  • The offer price signifies a 13% discount to the company’s Wednesday closing price of $37.92.
  • Telos will raise gross proceeds of $41 million roughly.
  • B. Riley Securities, BMO Capital Markets, and Needham & Company are the joint bookrunners for the offering.
  • The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase additional shares up to 1.2 million, including 0.4 million shares of the selling stockholders.
  • Telos held cash and cash equivalents of $106 million as of Dec. 31, 2020.
  • Price action: TLS shares traded lower by 10.6% at $33.9 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: News Offerings Tech Media

