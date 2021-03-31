 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Insider Sells Darden Restaurants Stock

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 31, 2021 11:11am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) fell by 0.8% from the previous closing price. SVP General Counsel Broad Matthew R filed a Form 4 with the SEC on Tuesday, March 30. The insider sold 4,700 shares at $145.00 on Monday, Mar 29, and sold 4,800 shares at $145.00 on Tuesday, Mar 30. After the transactions, the executive's stake in Darden Restaurants Inc. movedto 10,350 shares.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

While transactions from an insider shouldn't be used as the sole item to make an investment or trading decision, an insider buying or selling stock in their company can be a good added factor that leads to more conviction in a decision.

Insiders buying stock after a notable sell off can indicate an insider's long-term belief in the success of the company; insiders buying stock at new highs can be an indication the exec doesn't feel the stock is overvalued. Conversely, insiders who are selling stock at new lows can potentially indicate some kind of capitulation moment. Insiders selling at new highs can indicate that exec wants to "take some profit" and "lock in a gain."

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Investors prefer focusing on transactions which take place in the open market, indicated in the Form 4 with codes P for purchase and S for sale. An open-market transaction means the insider went into the market of their own volition and made an active decision about the potential path for a company and its stock moving forward.

Transaction codes besides P or S aren't relatively important as they are seldom tied to a decision by the executive. For example, transaction code A is indicative of an insider being forced to sell shares to attain compensation. Moreover, transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option.

 

 

Price Action

 

 

 

Related Articles (DRI)

Lots Of Earnings Ahead This Week Including Lululemon, Chewy, Walgreens, Micron
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Financials Sector Could Be In Focus Today As Treasury Yields Rise
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Rises 75 Points; Rite Aid Shares Plummet
PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Darden Restaurants
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ITNews Insider Trades Intraday Update Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com